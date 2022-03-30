The Sheffield-born centre-back was a stalwart of the team which reached the 2018 World Cup semi-final, the semi-finals of the 2019 Nations League, and last year’s European Championship. After wretched club form, some were surprised he was in the squad for friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

He sat out the first game but when his name was read out at Wembley for the second, it was booed by a sizable majority, along with his early touches.

Manager Gareth Southgate was angry at “a joke” of a reaction, and Grealish says the whole dressing room agreed.

England defender Harry Maguire. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

“Personally I think it’s ridiculous,” said the Manchester City forward. “Harry’s been unbelievable for this country in the World Cup, the Euros, he’s been outstanding. Even on Tuesday our first two goals, the first one from him driving out with the ball, the second one him driving a little bit then playing the pass into Ollie (Watkins).

“He’s been a fantastic servant for this country, so it’s ridiculous for him to get booed and it wasn’t something the team liked.”

Although Grealish said the reaction did not negatively affect Maguire – and his performance in the 3-0 win reinforced that – he was concerned about the relationship between players and fans in a World Cup year.

“Harry’s a strong-minded person and his performance will have done him the world of good,” said Grealish.

“We had a brilliant relationship with the supporters at the Euros and we need it like that going into the World Cup.

“You don’t mind it off opposition fans but when it’s your own fans it is a bit difficult.”

Southgate pointed out other players could be affected.