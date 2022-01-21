Hull City manager Grant McCann seeks talks on future

In the dark: Tigers manager Grant McCann. Picture: Tony Johnson

Ilicali finalised his £20m purchase of the Sky Bet Championship club on Wednesday afternoon, but McCann – speaking after his side’s mpressive 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers, just hours later – has yet to meet the Turkish businessman.

He said: “All we can do is to try and focus the boys. Hopefully these things (speculation about his future) will be answered in the next few days.

“It’s very hard for us to control that (the future under Ilicali). There’s nothing we can do.

“It’s very hard for me to answer these questions. I’ve enjoyed my time here and if it’s longer I’ll be delighted. If it’s not, that’s business.

“I’ve not met him (Ilicali) as yet. I’m sure that will happen within the next couple of days.

“I do think the players do need a bit of help. It’s been tough but this group of players have got a real mentality and a real character.

“This is a massive football club. We are looking forward to seeing what’s next.”

Hull, who had lost their last three league games, were excellent from the outset and turned the formbook on its head against genuine promotion contenders.

George Honeyman opened the scoring for the hosts just eight minutes in after good work from Andy Longman, while Tom Eaves added a second with a good header after 67 minutes.

McCann said: “I’m sure everyone involved with Hull City would want to get better and we are no different.

“It was an excellent game and an excellent performance. It was a very good win.

“The boys raised their game ever so well. I think we showed a real energy and it was a really good performance.

“We’ve kept them quiet and had to stand up against them. I couldn’t be more pleased for the players. The stadium was rocking and it felt like a proper game.

“We had some good chances. We can’t complain. It’s 2-0 and a clean sheet.

“I thought the boys delivered the plan. We knew they are probably one of the strongest teams in the midfield area so we wanted to smother that area and it worked very well.”