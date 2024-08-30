Hull City transfer news: Former Halifax Town goalkeeper joins Tigers on loan

Hull City have signed former Halifax Town goalkeeper Carl Rushworth on a season-long loan from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Halifax-born 23-year-old joins a revamped stable of goalkeepers, competing for a place with Ivor Pandur, who has started the Championship season in goal and Anthony Racioppi, signed from Young Boys this summer.

Rushworth had been linked with Sheffield United earlier in the summer before they signed Plymouth Argyle's Michael Cooper.

Rushworth started in Huddersfield Town's academy, but moved to his hometown club after being released as a 16-year-old.

Although he has never played senior football for the Seagulls, he has made 131 league appearances on loan at Walsall, Lincoln City and Swansea City, where he was a Championship ever-present last season. He also progressed up the England age groups from under-19 to 21 level, and was part of England's European Under-21 Championship winning squad last year.

Brighton have assembled a formidable collection of goalkeepers in recent years and like Hull's they are expected to be good in possession.