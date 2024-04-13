In terms of forward play, the Tigers’ quality ranks with any side currently in the top six.

But a young group remains naive in terms of their decision-making - Wednesday’s draw with Middlesbrough being a case in point - and there’s a fair chance that will cost them in the final analysis.

Liam Rosenior remains a glass-half-full manager. Given Hull’s progress from relegation candidates in the first half of last season to top-six candidates in 2023-24, he is right to be. And one thing he will not do is throw any players ‘under the bus’, even if the main reason why City won’t make the play-offs will be themselves.

Tigers Jacob Greaves grapples with Boro's Emmanuel Latte Lath. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Rosenior, whose side have failed to see out several home games and are winless in East Yorkshire since February 3, said: “For me as manager, it’s really difficult. I want to give the people the truth and I feel like a broken record in saying the same things. So much is good and (but) for a little bit of naivety at times at key moments, we should have a lot more points.

"The only way you learn in life is through experience. You can be told something time and time again, but you learn through playing games.

"We’ve recruited a really exciting young group who I enjoy working with. You’ve to swallow the fact they are learning on the job. It’s something that happens.

"But I will never throw them under the bus as I love every single one of them and they have given me absolutely everything."

Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior applauds supporters after the midweek Championship draw with rivals Middlesbrough. Picture: Tony Johnson.

While Hull’s race is not yet this season, the smart money suggests that they may have to learn from events and use it to ensure their time comes in 2024-25 when they should be better for the experience.

Rosenior added: “That’s the great thing and the bigger picture is that this club has accelerated its process so quickly in a short space of time.