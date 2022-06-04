Is England’s Nations League game in Hungary on terrestrial television?

Because this Saturday (June 4), England kick-off their Nations League Group A campaign against Hungary in Budapest with a new terrestrial TV package.

The game will be shown love on Channel 4 and online via the All 4 app.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Build up for the match starts at 4.15pm BST.

Harry Kane and England are in Hungary (Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The broadcaster won the right to show England’s Nations League matches as well as Euro 2024 qualifiers and friendlies over the next two years.

ITV and Sky were the previous broadcasters for England men’s international matches.

England’s matches at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar will still be broadcast live on the BBC and ITV.

The Puskás Aréna Park in Budapest will be the venue as Gareth Southgate’s side play their first competitive match since beating San Marino 10-0 in the final match of their FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign back in November.