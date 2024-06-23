ADAM WHARTON believes he can be the man to answer Gareth Southgate’s call to replace Kalvin Phillips in England’s midfield.

Southgate name-checked Phillips following a poor performance in Thursday’s 1-1 Euro 2024 draw with Denmark.

A laboured display in Frankfurt laid bare some of the issues Southgate needs to address if England are to be contenders for the continental crown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after the game about playing Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield, the England manager said: “We know it is an experiment and we don’t have a natural replacement for Kalvin Phillips.”

THAT WAS THEN: Kalvin Phillips in action against Italy's Marco Verratti (left) during the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium - the former Leeds United midfielder was not picked for the England's Euro 2024 squad. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Phillips started every game as England reached the final at Euro 2020 and was named the national team’s men’s player of the year for 2020-21.

However, his career has taken a downward turn following a move from Leeds to Manchester City in 2022 and he made just 16 Premier League appearances before spending the remainder of last season on loan at West Ham.

He failed to make an impression at the London Stadium and he did not make Southgate’s 26-man squad in Germany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the England manager seeks a replacement, Wharton has emerged as a popular suggestion among supporters, with the Crystal Palace midfielder at his first tournament.

HOLD ON: England's Adam Wharton during a training session at the Spa & Golf Resort Weimarer Land in Blankenhain, Germany. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Asked if he believes he could step in and fill the role left by Phillips, the 20-year-old replied: “Yes.

“So do the other players in similar positions who think they could have a positive effect on the team. It’s normal for things like that to be said.

“You look at the last Euros and Kalvin was one of the best players for England and we got to the final. If there was someone like that playing at this tournament, you’d be saying the same thing I think.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s difficult to say because I’ve not seen too much of him the last couple of seasons. But there’s probably similarities in where we play and certain attributes, but there’s obviously going to be things he’s better than me at and I’m better than him at.

“I think I have got belief that no matter who, where, when I play football that I can affect a game so I think you have to think like that.

“If I think I can’t handle this, then what am I doing here?

"The way I look at it now, I believe I can affect any game I play in so I am just making sure I am ready if I am called upon to help.”

Wharton has played just 28 minutes of senior football with England, having made his debut in the Euro 2024 warm-up win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, doing enough to earn a spot in Southgate’s ranks.

“It has been really good, a good experience,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s what you want to do when you’re playing football growing up. You want to be playing at the highest level – and this is – so a great experience.

"I’m just trying to improve and show that I’m ready if needed.”

Wharton moved to Selhurst Park from Blackburn Rovers in January and has been honing his game by watching some of the elite midfielders around.

Asked who is the best in the world in his position, he replied: “For me, I think Rodri.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You look at how consistent he has been in the last few seasons. The way he plays, he rarely has a bad game, he has got a bit of everything.

“He is good off the ball, stops attacks, keeps teams defending.