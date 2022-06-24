Lucy Bronze happy to turn focus on Euro campaign with England

It was announced in May that the right-back was leaving Manchester City at the end of her contract and last weekend a move to Barca on a two-year deal was finalised.

Barca were Champions League winners in 2021 and runners-up last season, losing in the final to Lyon, whom Bronze played for from 2017 to 2020.

Asked if it was nice to go into the Euros with a clear head having completed the transfer, the 30-year-old, holder of 89 England caps, said: “Definitely.

England players, from left, Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright, Jess Carter and Chloe Kelly during a media day at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

“It was pretty much done the week after the end of the season, I just had to find the time to sort it all out. It was hard keeping my mouth shut because it was obviously so exciting.

“The one thing I said to Barca and my agent was that I want it done before the tournament, get it done, get it out the way. I want to be able to focus on England, I don’t want questions about what club you’re going to next and all the talk and the gossip around that. I just wanted to be focused on playing well for England.

“At the end of the season it gave me a lot of confidence. I had offers from Lyon and Barca, the two best teams in the world. It wasn’t bad to be able to pick from that and make my decision.

“It gives me loads of confidence as a player knowing that these big teams who are so successful want to sign me, want me to play, know that I can make a difference to their team.”

Euros hosts England, who tonight face the Netherlands at Elland Road in a warm-up match, take on Austria at Old Trafford in the opening match on July 6.

Their second group game is then at the Amex Stadium against a Norway outfit, with Ada Hegerberg back in their squad.

Bronze played with Hegerberg at Lyon and said of the 2018 Ballon d’Or-winning forward: “Ada is just a winner, the girl is crazy in that respect. I can remember games where she’d come up to me beforehand and say, ‘You just get the ball in the box and I’ll score’.