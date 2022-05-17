Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman has named a provisional 28-woman squad for the tournament which begins in Manchester on Wednesday, July 6, and finishes at Wembley on Sunday, July 31.

Sheffield-born defender Millie Bright, fresh from a league and cup-winning double with Chelsea, is a vice captain and will earn her 50th cap the next time she plays for her country.

Bright has been a staple of the squad for many years alongside Harrogate-born defender/midfielder Rachel Daly, who plays in America for Houston Dash, and Whitby attacker Beth Mead, who plies her trade with Arsenal.

Beth Mead of England shows appreciation to the fans after the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier group D match between England and Northern Ireland at on October 23, 2021 in London , United Kingdom. (Picture: Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Manchester City shot-stopper Ellie Roebuck from Sheffield is one of four goalkeepers in the provisional squad while another Chelsea double-winner, striker Bethany England of Barnsley, will look to build on an impressive return of eight goals from 16 Lionesses appearances.

And Lucy Staniforth of York is back in the frame after her strong form for Manchester United.

Leah Williamson will lead the Lionesses supported by Bright and Ellen White as vice-captains. Steph Houghton and Fran Kirby are popular names back in the picture. The Lionesses will report to St. George’s Park on Monday, May 30. They play friendlies against Belgium at Wolves on Thursday, June 16, and against the Netherlands at Elland Road on Friday, June 24.

The deadline for whittling the squad down to a final 23 players is Sunday, June 26, after which they will hold a training camp in Basel and play a friendly with hosts Switzerland.

Manchester City's Sheffield-born goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck is in the suqad (Picture: PA)

England kick-off the tournament against Austria at Old Trafford on Wednesday, July 6.

Sheffield’s Bramall Lane and Rotherham’s New York Stadium will each host three group games and a match in the knockout phase.

Wiegman said: “It is important the players have the chance to get some rest now after a very busy season before we get back to work.

“We then have a series of prep camps coming up and it is important we use this time to build an even closer connection on and off the pitch.”