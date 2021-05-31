Morecambe manager Derek Adams coy on future despite Shrimps winning promotion

Last act?: Morecambe manager Derek Adams celebrates with the trophy after the Sky Bet League Two play-off final - but has been linked with the vacancy at Bradford City. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

A controversial penalty converted by Carlos Mendes Gomes gave Morecambe the crucial goal as they reached the third tier of English football for the first time in their history following a 1-0 extra-time success over Michael Flynn’s Newport County in the League Two play-off final.

It secured Adams’ second promotion from the fourth tier, having led Plymouth Argyle out of League Two in 2016-17.

Questioned on his future straight after the game, the Scot said: “My future lies in celebrating tonight. Morecambe Football Club are in League One and they haven’t been there before.

“Listen, there are no done deals and that’s me being perfectly honest.”

Spanish winger Gomes provided the decisive moment in the second period of extra time.

He sent County goalkeeper Tom King the wrong way after referee Bobby Madley had pointed to the spot when substitute John O’Sullivan was brought down by Ryan Haynes, but the contact appeared to be outside the area. In the absence of VAR, the decision stood.

It means the Shrimps, who were promoted to the Football League in 2007 will play the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers, Sunderland and Portsmouth next term.