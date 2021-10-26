Rotherham United 5 Manchester City U21s 0: Kieran Sadlier puts City youngsters to the sword

Sadlier was joined on the scoresheet by half-time substitute Will Grigg and Jake Hull as the Millers secured a home draw in the last 32 of the competition with a five-star second-half performance.

Paul Warne made 11 changes from the 3-0 league win over MK Dons for a clash of the top two in the group, whilst Manchester City’s XI featured Liam Delap, son of former Barnsley loanee Rory, and a plethora of England youth internationals.

On-loan Sunderland striker Grigg started the rout on 51 minutes when he was left unmarked in the box to turn home Sadlier’s shot after Hakeem Odoffin won the ball high up the pitch.

Manchester City's James McAtee (centre) and Rotherham United's Jacob Gratton (right) battle for the ball (Picture: PA)

Sadlier had two opportunities himself before netting his first of the evening, forcing a good save from the Scotland u21 stopper Slicker after blasting an effort over the bar.

Josh Kayode was barged over in the box by Finley Burns and the midfielder stepped up and calmly sent Cieran Slicker the wrong way to double the lead.

Paul Warne’s men put the game to bed three minutes later when Jake Hull notched his second Papa John’s Trophy goal of the season, squeezing his header in at the near post following Mikel Miller’s corner.

Sadlier finished off the rout with two goals in the final ten minutes, firstly slotting home Ciaran McGuckin’s knock-down before perfectly executing a free-kick from 25 yards over the wall.

Rotherham United's Kieran Sadlier celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the Papa John's Trophy Northern Group E match against Man City Under-21s (Picture: PA)

There was also a debut for Warne’s son MacKenzie, who followed in his father’s footsteps 22 years after the Millers boss made his debut.

Rotherham United: Johansson, Hull, Wood (McGuckin 66), Bola, Gratton, Durose (Warne 66), Odofin, Miller, Sadlier, Kayode, Ladapo (Grigg 46). Unused substitutes: Vickers, Harding, Greaves, Greenhouse.

Manchester City u21s: Slicker, Lewis, Burns, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand (Tarensi 87), Charles, Lavia, McAtee, Bobb, Delap (O’Reilly 46), Hamilton (Kayky 46). Unused substitutes: van Sas, Katongo, Oduroh.

Referee: S Barrott (West Yorkshire).