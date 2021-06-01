Rotherham United remain in safe hands

Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson: Faces challenge.

Rotherham offered the former Lincoln City No 1 fresh terms, with the intention of allowing him to compete with Viktor Johansson for the shirt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vickers, 25, is a proven League One operator, having excelled for the Imps at the level in 2019-20 during which time he made 37 appearances before the season was curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The form of Johansson and loanee Jamal Blackman meant that Billericay-born goalkeeper did not make a first-team appearance last season, but remained an integral part of the first-team training group.