Rotherham United remain in safe hands

Rotherham offered the former Lincoln City No 1 fresh terms, with the intention of allowing him to compete with Viktor Johansson for the shirt.
Vickers, 25, is a proven League One operator, having excelled for the Imps at the level in 2019-20 during which time he made 37 appearances before the season was curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The form of Johansson and loanee Jamal Blackman meant that Billericay-born goalkeeper did not make a first-team appearance last season, but remained an integral part of the first-team training group.
Current Millers goalkeeping coach Andy Warrington worked closely with the Vickers during the pair’s time at Sincil Bank together.