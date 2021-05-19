Sheffield United and Rotherham United have important roles in record-breaking Women’s Euro finals of 2022

Bramall Lane, Sheffield, will host group games and a semi-final at Euro 2022 (Picture: PA)

Sheffield United and Rotherham United are among ten clubs to stage tournament fixtures and will host some group games in Groups C and D respectively.

Bramall Lane will also hold one of the semi-finals, which could potentially involve home nation England, while a quarter-final will take place at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Tickets for the tournament, which had been due to take place this summer but was rescheduled owing to Covid-19, will range in price from £5 to £50.

England and Germany lineup ahead of the Women's International Friendly match at Wembley Stadium, London, in November 2019 (PIcture: PA)

Tickets for England matches and the knockout stages will start from £7.50 for concessions, the FA have confirmed.

The FA and UEFA hope to break the Women’s Euro attendance record in the opener at Old Trafford and the record for any women’s football match played in Europe in the final at Wembley.

The respective records stand at 41,302 – the 2013 Euro final between Germany and Norway in Sweden – and 80,203 for the London 2012 Olympics final between the United States and Japan.

The target of selling more than 700,000 tickets would mean almost trebling the 240,045 sold for Euro 2017 in Holland.

The FA's director of women's football, Baroness Sue Campbell. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Over half a million of the tickets would be available for £25 or less, the FA said.

Fans will first be able to register their interest in a pre-sale from July 13 to August 10.

The public ballot opens after the finals draw on October 28 before general sale begins in mid-February next year.

The tournament organisers are working towards venues being at full capacity but have promised a “robust” refund policy in the event that coronavirus affects the numbers allowed to attend.

The FA’s director of women’s football Baroness Sue Campbell said: “This tournament really shines a light on the women’s game and gives us an opportunity to put the shop window out there in front of people, and it is about making sure that the store is full of the products that people want.

“That is our job in legacy terms to make sure we have got the shelves stacked, so that the little girl who is inspired by watching a Euros game can actually go and find an opportunity to play, whether that is for fun or competition.”