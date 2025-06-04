'Stepping back is the right timing for my health': Millie Bright on why she is out of Lionesses Euros squad
The 31-year-old former Doncaster Belles and Leeds Ladies defender captained the Lionesses to their first World Cup final in 2023 in place of the injured Leah Williamson, but last week pulled out of Sarina Wiegman’s squad for their final Nations League encounters to take an “extended period of recovery”.
The Blues captain posted on Instagram: “This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but after careful thought and discussions with my team, I have decided to withdraw from selection for the England squad ahead of Euro 2025.
“Football has given me so much, and representing my country has always been my greatest honour. My pride and ego tells me to go, but I think the team and the fans deserve more. Right now I am not able to give 100 per cent mentally or physically.
“As much as I want to be out there running through back walls for England and fighting alongside my team-mates, stepping back is the right timing for my health, my future in the game, and most importantly the team.
“It wouldn’t be fair for me to take the place and opportunity away from another player who is ready and able to give everything for the badge and country.
“I’ll be supporting the team with everything I’ve got, and hoping this incredible group of players will do the nation proud. Thank you to my team-mates, coaches, and, most importantly, the fans for your unwavering support.
“It means the world to me,” added Bright, pictured.
England boss Sarina Wiegman is expected to announce her Euros squad for Switzerland on Thursday.
Bright’s withdrawal is the latest major announcement out of England camp following the shock international retirements of goalkeeper Mary Earps last Tuesday and forward Fran Kirby on Tuesday night, after the Lionesses were knocked out of the Nations League with a 2-1 group stage defeat to Spain.
All three started every game when England secured their first major silverware at the home Euros in 2022.
A message from the official Lionesses account read: “We’re all with you, Millie.”