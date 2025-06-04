'Stepping back is the right timing for my health': Millie Bright on why she is out of Lionesses Euros squad

Chelsea defender Millie Bright has withdrawn from selection for this summer’s European Championship, saying she is “not able to give 100 per cent mentally or physically” to England’s title defence.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old former Doncaster Belles and Leeds Ladies defender captained the Lionesses to their first World Cup final in 2023 in place of the injured Leah Williamson, but last week pulled out of Sarina Wiegman’s squad for their final Nations League encounters to take an “extended period of recovery”.

The Blues captain posted on Instagram: “This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but after careful thought and discussions with my team, I have decided to withdraw from selection for the England squad ahead of Euro 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Football has given me so much, and representing my country has always been my greatest honour. My pride and ego tells me to go, but I think the team and the fans deserve more. Right now I am not able to give 100 per cent mentally or physically.

Millie Bright #6 of England has pulled out of the Euros squad (Picture: Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

“As much as I want to be out there running through back walls for England and fighting alongside my team-mates, stepping back is the right timing for my health, my future in the game, and most importantly the team.

“It wouldn’t be fair for me to take the place and opportunity away from another player who is ready and able to give everything for the badge and country.

“I’ll be supporting the team with everything I’ve got, and hoping this incredible group of players will do the nation proud. Thank you to my team-mates, coaches, and, most importantly, the fans for your unwavering support.

“It means the world to me,” added Bright, pictured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England boss Sarina Wiegman is expected to announce her Euros squad for Switzerland on Thursday.

Bright’s withdrawal is the latest major announcement out of England camp following the shock international retirements of goalkeeper Mary Earps last Tuesday and forward Fran Kirby on Tuesday night, after the Lionesses were knocked out of the Nations League with a 2-1 group stage defeat to Spain.

All three started every game when England secured their first major silverware at the home Euros in 2022.