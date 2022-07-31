Wait is over: Aleksander Ceferin, President of UEFA and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge hand the UEFA Women's Euro Trophy to Leah Williamson captain of England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Lionesses defeated Germany 2-1 after extra-time in the final at Wembley, Chloe Kelly scoring the winner after Ella Toone’s wonderful lobbed opener had been cancelled out by Lina Magull with 11 minutes of normal time remaining.

In a message shared on the Royal Family Twitter account, the Queen said: “My warmest congratulations, and those of my family, go to you all on winning the European Women’s Football Championships.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is a significant achievement for the entire team, including your support staff.

Team effort: Leah Williamson and the England squad celebrate with the trophy. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

“The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise. However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned.

“You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations.

“It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today.”

Ian Wright believes England reaped the rewards for all their hard work after a memorable triumph.

Brilliant goal: England's opening goalscorer Ella Toone celebrates victory over Germany at Wembley. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

“I can’t even put into words the amount of work that’s gone into this and they’re getting what they deserve,” Wright said in his role as a summariser for the BBC.

“I can’t believe it. I’m so proud – I’m still a bit shocked by it. This generation of ladies have had to fight and scrap and do everything – that’s why everyone is in tears because this is the culmination of a lot of hard work, a lot of suffering.”

Wright urged clubs to make it easier for fans to attend Women’s Super League games to build on the momentum generated by England’s win, adding: “The players want fans in those stadiums. They have to make it easier for them to get there.

“Why do I, as an Arsenal fan, have to be a member of all the WSL teams to go to an away game? They have to remove those barriers.”

Former England and Arsenal defender Alex Scott hailed the win as an “absolute dream” but was also keen to highlight how the women’s game had previously struggled for attention.

“Let’s just remember, back in 2018 we were begging people to host, in their stadiums, a women’s game for this Euros,” Scott said.

“So many people said no. I hope you’re all looking at yourselves right now because you weren’t brave enough.

“I’m not standing up at corporate events in front of sponsors any more begging for them to get involved in the women’s game, because, you know what?

“If you’re not involved then you’ve missed the boat, you’ve missed the train because it’s finally left the station and it is gathering speed.”

Scott said England’s win reminded her of the United States winning the World Cup in 1999, adding: “It changed the face of soccer, football in America forever. This is the moment in England.”

Jonas Eidevall praised the performances of Beth Mead and Leah Williamson, whom he manages at Arsenal, adding: “Beth has been incredible and Leah Williamson basically did not put a foot wrong. Coming in as captain, I think she’s been a phenomenal leader.”

Kelly celebrated her winning goal by taking off her shirt and whirling it above her head, a celebration made famous by Brandi Chastain after netting the winning penalty for the United States in the 1999 World Cup.

The celebrations poured into Sarina Wiegman’s post-match press conference as England’s jubilant players gate-crashed the questioning singing ‘It’s Coming Home’ as they celebrated their dramatic and historic victory.

Wiegman was in the middle of her press conference when her squad burst into the room, singing and dancing around the top table.