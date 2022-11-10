What next for England's World Cup squad? The key dates ahead of Qatar tournament
Gareth Southgate has named his England squad for football’s first winter World Cup.
So what lies ahead for the team and supporters?
Saturday/Sunday: A full round of Premier League (and In Jude Bellingham's case Bundesliga) fixtues to get throug
Monday: Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad has to be officially submitted to FIFA
Wednesday: England's first training session in Qatar. Kyle Walker is likely to miss it, as could others who picked up knocks at the weekend
November 21, 1pm: England v Iran in Al-Rayyan - the first chance to see exactly how Southgate will set up. Expect him to play with three at the back.
November 25, 7pm: England v United States in Al Bayt - can England beat the US at a World Cup for the first time in three attempts and with their only representatives playing for Greg Berhalter's side, who will Leeds fans be supporting
November 29, 7pm: England v Wales 29 in Al Rayyan - if all goes to plan, this will be a dead rubber. It could be Kyle Walker's first game of the tournament if all goes to plan.
December 3, 3pm: England's last-16 tie in Khalifa against the winner of the Netherlands/Senegal/Qatar/Ecaudor group if they finish second in the group. A host of domestic fixtures have been moved just in case.
December 4, 7pm: Winners of England's group play second place in group 8 for a place in the quarter-finals
December 9, 7pm or December 10, 7pm: Possible quarter-finals in Lusali and Al Bayt. If all goes to form, it could be England v France on the second of those dates. Big if. Argentina are also in that quarter of the day.
December 10: Championship season resumes. Teams with three players still involved in the tournament can postpone their matches. No Yorkshire Football League club is likely to be in this situation.
December 13 or 14th (both 7pm): Semi-finals in Lusali and Al Bayt. Winning their group will put England on course for the second semi-final.
December 17, 3pm: The game no one wants to play in, the third-place play-off, is in Khalia.
December 18: World Cup final, 3pm in Lusali.
December 26: Premier League resumes.
December 28: Leeds United's first post-World Cup Premier League game, against a Manchester City which could have players involved on the final weekend of the tournament.