What next for England's World Cup squad? The key dates ahead of Qatar tournament

So what lies ahead for the team and supporters?

Saturday/Sunday: A full round of Premier League (and In Jude Bellingham's case Bundesliga) fixtues to get throug

Monday: Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad has to be officially submitted to FIFA

Wednesday: England's first training session in Qatar. Kyle Walker is likely to miss it, as could others who picked up knocks at the weekend

November 21, 1pm: England v Iran in Al-Rayyan - the first chance to see exactly how Southgate will set up. Expect him to play with three at the back.

November 25, 7pm: England v United States in Al Bayt - can England beat the US at a World Cup for the first time in three attempts and with their only representatives playing for Greg Berhalter's side, who will Leeds fans be supporting

November 29, 7pm: England v Wales 29 in Al Rayyan - if all goes to plan, this will be a dead rubber. It could be Kyle Walker's first game of the tournament if all goes to plan.

HOST COUNTRY: A traveller stands next to a giant football in the new central concourse building at the Hamad International Airport

December 3, 3pm: England's last-16 tie in Khalifa against the winner of the Netherlands/Senegal/Qatar/Ecaudor group if they finish second in the group. A host of domestic fixtures have been moved just in case.

December 4, 7pm: Winners of England's group play second place in group 8 for a place in the quarter-finals

December 9, 7pm or December 10, 7pm: Possible quarter-finals in Lusali and Al Bayt. If all goes to form, it could be England v France on the second of those dates. Big if. Argentina are also in that quarter of the day.

December 10: Championship season resumes. Teams with three players still involved in the tournament can postpone their matches. No Yorkshire Football League club is likely to be in this situation.

BIG CALLS: England manager Gareth Southgate explains his selections

December 13 or 14th (both 7pm): Semi-finals in Lusali and Al Bayt. Winning their group will put England on course for the second semi-final.

December 17, 3pm: The game no one wants to play in, the third-place play-off, is in Khalia.

December 18: World Cup final, 3pm in Lusali.

December 26: Premier League resumes.