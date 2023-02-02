Benito Carbone is backing former clubs Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City for promotion this season.

The Italian starred for both Yorkshire clubs in the Premier League, but the Owls are now playing in the third tier of England football, while the Bantams are a level below.

Wednesday can go top of League One if they beat leaders Plymouth Argyle tomorrow at Hillsborough, while City are just outside the League Two play-offs.

But Carbone, 51, who scored 25 goals in 86 league starts in his time at Hillsborough between 1996-99, believes the Owls deserve to be playing in the top-flight once again.

Benito Carbone back at Hillsborough.

“They’re a club that deserves to be back in the bigger leagues, like the Premier League, and I think they have the ability to achieve that soon,” said Carbone, in an interview with William Hill.

“They look a lot more confident now in how they are executing their game plans and there seems to be a sense of belief in their methods.”

On tomorrow’s game against Plymouth, he added: “It’s definitely the most important game of the year so far.

“The manager is clearly having a positive effect, and I think he will be able to motivate the team to win on Saturday. I hope they can win it.

“They just need to try and maintain their performance levels. Darren Moore should continue doing whatever he’s doing – I can see he is getting the best levels out of each player.”

Carbone made 42 appearances for Bradford between 2000 and 2002.

And he believes City – who trail leaders Leyton Orient by 16 points – can still launch a late challenge for the League Two title.

The Italian added: “It may be tough but I hope Bradford win the league this season, because they’ve been trying to do it for two or three years since being relegated from League One.

“They need to think about how they’re going to win their next few games, starting with Mansfield on Saturday, so they can finish the season in the top three and in the automatic promotions positions.