Women's Euro 2022: England squad, fixtures, tickets, TV channel schedule and more

England women celebrate during their 20-0 win over Latvia in November. Pic: Catherine Ivill.

The Lionesses are yet to be defeated during the tenure of boss Sarina Wiegman, who led her native Netherlands to Euro victory in 2017.

At Elland Road in June, England tonked the holding champions 5-1 in a warm-up friendly for the home tournament, which will be played at venues across the country.

It's no surprise, then, that bookies rate the Lionesses as second most likely after Spain to emerge victorious at the final at Wembley later this month.

Arsenal attacker Beth Mead celebrates scoring against the Netherlands at Elland Road in June. Pic: George Wood.

As excitement builds for a cracking summer of football, here is everything you need to know about England's Euro 2022 campaign:

When is the tournament taking place?

The opening game of the competition will be played between Group A competitors England and Austria at Old Trafford on Wednesday July 6, with kick off set for 8pm.

After the final group stage game is contest on July 18, the quarters and semis will be played between July 20 and July 27 before the grand finale takes place at Wembley Stadium on July 31, when the ultimate decider will kick off at 5pm.

England manager Sarina Wiegman. Pic: Naomi Baker.

How can I buy tickets?

You can buy tickets for the tournament by visiting the UEFA website.

How can I watch Euro 2022 on TV?

Every game of the tournament will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer and on BBC Sport.

BBC One will broadcast every England and Northern Ireland match.

When will England play?

Wednesday July 6 - v Austria, Old Trafford, 8pm

Monday July 11 - v Norway, the Amex, 8pm

Friday July 15 - v Northern Ireland, St Mary's, 8pm

Wednesday July 20 - Quarter-Final 1, the Amex, 8pm - if England win Group A

Thursday July 21 - Quarter-Final 2, Brentford Community Stadium, 8pm - if England finish Group A runners up

Tuesday July 26 - Semi-Final 1, Bramall Lane, 8pm - if England win Quarter-Final 1

Wednesday July 27 - Semi-Final 2, Stadium MK, 8pm - if England win Quarter-Final 2

Sunday July 31 - Final, Wembley, 5pm

Who is in the England squad?

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Ellie Roebuck

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Demi Stokes, Lotte Wubben-Moy

Midfielders: Fran Kirby, Jill Scott, Georgia Stanway , Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Leah Williamson