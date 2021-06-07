Your team-by-team guide to the European Championship

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo: Will need to be on top form.

The same 24 nations will compete in six groups across 11 countries to crown the new champions and here we look at those taking part:

GROUP A

Turkey

Gareth Southgate: Aiming to bring the trophy home.

Coach: Senol Gunes

Key player: Hakan Calhanoglu

Euros best: semi-finals (2008) – A fine qualification campaign saw Turkey take four points off France before advancing in second place. Gunes has crafted a squad of young talent studded with experienced internationals such as Calhanoglu, Ozan Tufan and captain Burak Yilmaz.

Italy

Gareth Bale: Leads Wales into battle.

Coach: Roberto Mancini

Key player: Nicolo Barella

Euros best: winners (1968) – Italy may have only lifted the European Championship title once in their history but they are always a team to watch out for and it is no different this time around. Mancini has quality throughout his squad and will be aiming for a good run.

Wales

Coach: Rob Page (caretaker)

Key player: Gareth Bale

Euros best: semi-finals (2016) – Shock semi-finalists five years ago, Wales will have to go some to match that achievement. Page will lead the charge with Ryan Giggs sidelined due to legal reasons and he will be able to call on some of the team who reached the final four in France with the likes of Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Chris Gunter set to be involved.

Switzerland

Coach: Vladimir Petkovic

Key player: Xherdan Shaqiri

Euros best: round of 16 (2016) – This will be a fifth European Championship appearance for Switzerland - but they have only managed to progress beyond the group stage on one occasion. They could follow up their 2016 performance if their established names can deliver when needed.

GROUP B

Denmark

Coach: Kasper Hjulmand

Key player: Christian Eriksen

Euros best: winners (1992) – With members of their squad dotted across some of the biggest teams in Europe’s top-five leagues, Denmark have the ability to cause some upsets this summer. Matching their shock win in 1992 may be a step too far but players like Eriksen, Simon Kjaer and Thomas Delaney will be keen to impress.

Finland

Coach: Markku Kanerva

Key player: Teemu Pukki

Euros best: n/a – Finland will feature in a European Championship for the first time after a strong performance in qualifying saw them finish second to runaway Group J winners Italy. Pukki scored 10 goals in 10 games to help the Finns make history and the Norwich striker will be key to any hopes of making a mark on the finals.

Belgium

Coach: Roberto Martinez

Key player: Kevin De Bruyne

Euros best: runners-up (1980) – Currently ranked the best team in world football, the onus will be on Belgium to finally deliver their first major trophy. Martinez has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal with the aim of eclipsing the appearance in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

Russia

Coach: Stanislav Cherchesov

Key player: Artem Dzyuba

Euros best: semi-finals (2008) – Russia have seemingly regressed since making the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup, where they lost to eventual runners-up Croatia in a penalty shootout. Cherchesov will need to recreate that similar level of achievement and he does have some good players he can rely on to deliver.

GROUP C

Holland

Coach: Frank de Boer

Key player: Frenkie de Jong

Euros best: winners (1988) – Holland continue to produce some of the best ball-players in Europe and De Boer’s side will no doubt be nice on the eye. Missing captain Virgil van Dijk through injury is a big blow, however, although the current crop have already gone one better than 2016 when the Dutch failed to qualify.

Ukraine

Coach: Andriy Shevchenko

Key player: Ruslan Malinovskyi

Euros best: group stage (2012, 2016) – A third successive appearance in the finals for Ukraine, who will be keen to improve on their previous showings where they failed to make it out of their group. Shevchenko is no stranger to the big games having excelled as a player and he will now want to prove he has transferred those abilities into the dugout.

Austria

Coach: Franco Foda

Key player: David Alaba

Euros best: group stage (2008, 2016) – Like Group C rivals Ukraine, Austria will be seeking to progress into the knockout stages for the first time in their history. Foda guided Austria through Group G in qualifying, where Marko Arnautovic starred with six goals.

North Macedonia

Coach: Igor Angelovski

Key player: Goran Pandev

Euros best: n/a – North Macedonia saw off Georgia in a play-off to reach their first major competition as an independent nation and have since shocked Germany by winning a World Cup qualifier in Duisburg. Pandev’s experience could prove vital with North Macedonia having already faced Austria during the qualification process.

GROUP D

England

Coach: Gareth Southgate

Key player: Harry Kane

Euros best: semi-finals (1968, 1996) – Home advantage almost paid dividends for the Three Lions when they reached the last four in 1996 and, with most of their games set for Wembley again, Southgate will be keen to bring football home. As ever, England impressed in qualification and now need to back it up with a strong showing in the finals themselves.

Croatia

Coach: Zlatko Dalic

Key player: Luka Modric

Euros best: quarter-finals (1996, 2008) – Beaten by France in the 2018 World Cup final, Croatia have waved goodbye to some of their more established internationals of recent years. But with Modric - as well as the likes of Domagoj Vida and Ivan Perisic - they could still trouble some of the tournament favourites given the chance.

Scotland

Coach: Steve Clarke

Key player: John McGinn

Euros best: group stage (1992) – Two play-off penalty shootout wins helped Scotland qualify for their first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup. With two group games at Hampden Park plus a trip south of the border to play England at Wembley, there was no better time for Clarke and his players to end that wait and they will be looking to cause some upsets along the way.

Czech Republic

Coach: Jaroslav Silhavy

Key player: Patrik Schick

Euros best: runners-up (1996) – While they may be unfancied in Group D, the Czech Republic have the best history among the four teams when it comes to European Championships, having won it in 1976 (as Czechoslovakia) before reaching the final in 1996 (as Czech Republic). A repeat is highly unlikely this summer but improving on 2016, where they were knocked out without winning a game, will be the target.

GROUP E

Spain

Coach: Luis Enrique

Key player: Jordi Alba

Euros best: winners (1964, 2008, 2012) – Any country that can omit serial winner Sergio Ramos from their squad for the finals has to be taken seriously. Enrique opted against calling up the former captain, who has struggled with fitness issues recently, as he continues to build the next era and will be looking to players like Barcelona teenager Pedri to shine.

Sweden

Coach: Janne Andersson

Key player: Emil Forsberg

Euros best: semi-finals (1992) – A shock return to international duty for Zlatan Ibrahimovic earlier this year was ruined by a knee injury which means the talisman is unable to play for Sweden at the Euros. While there are few other household names in Andersson’s ranks, they will still fancy their chances of making it into the knockout rounds.

Poland

Coach: Paulo Sousa

Key player: Robert Lewandowski

Euros best: quarter-finals (2016) – Sousa is fresh into international management having only been appointed Poland head coach in January. His hopes of a memorable first tournament at the helm are likely to rely heavily on Lewandowski, who has scored 53 goals in 46 games for club and country this season after breaking the record number of goals in a Bundesliga campaign with champions Bayern Munich.

Slovakia

Coach: Stefan Tarkovic

Key player: Marek Hamsik

Euros best: round of 16 (2016) – Slovakia reached their second European Championship as an independent nation through the Nations League play-off route, seeing off the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland to take their place in Group E. They will be the outsiders to progress any further but took points off England and Russia in 2016 before losing to Germany in the last 16.

GROUP F

Hungary

Coach: Marco Rossi

Key player: Adam Szalai

Euros best: semi-finals (1964) – If there is an opposite to having the luck of the draw, that is how Hungary would have felt when they were teamed up with three former winners in Group F. Rossi’s side will be huge underdogs but will threaten if any of their illustrious opponents suffer a blip.

Portugal

Coach: Fernando Santos

Key player: Cristiano Ronaldo

Euros best: winners (2016) – The reigning European champions have an abundance of talent in their ranks as they look to follow in the footsteps of neighbours Spain and retain the trophy. The test of facing France and Germany just to get out of the group will give the likes of Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Dias an early challenge.

France

Coach: Didier Deschamps

Key player: Kylian Mbappe

Euros best: winners (1984, 2000) – Joining the defending European champions in Group F, World Cup winners France are looking to complete a double. In Mbappe they have the player most would tip to be the star of the tournament and if he can carry his club form with Paris St Germain over into the summer they could be hard to stop.

Germany

Coach: Joachim Low

Key player: Toni Kroos