Community spirit can help Avenue to grow at Horsfall

Bradford Park Avenue hope to attract new investment and improve their ground after the FA approved plans to become a community interest company (CIC).

“This is an important technical change which allows us to move forward and secure a long-term lease at the Horsfall Stadium which in turn allows us to attract FA funds to improve the ground,” explained principal shareholder Gareth Roberts.

“We plan to expand our academy enrolment next year and base it entirely at the Horsfall. Meanwhile, we will expand our community activities alongside the Horsfall Trust, which will become much more active. We invite members of the community to help our efforts by donating time or money to either.”

Roberts will explain his plans in more detail at tomorrow’s forum in the clubhouse. Those unable to attend the 7pm meeting can submit questions to info@bpafc.com before noon tomorrow.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne says his side need a more cutting edge after going out of the EFL Trophy.

Club record signing Freddie Ladapo was rewarded for his FA Cup goal from the bench at Maidenhead with his first start since picking up an injury in October’s international break, but failed to find the net as the Millers were beaten 3-0 at Lincoln City.

Warne shared the blame more widely, however. “I thought box to box we were excellent but I just didn’t think we had any cutting edge to our play,” he said.

“Our final ball in wasn’t good enough, our attempts on goal weren’t good enough and it was disappointing.”

Lincoln’s win sent Doncaster Rovers through to the knockout stages and they will discover on Saturday who they will face in round two. The Yorkshire Post columnist Sue Smith and former Republic of Ireland striker Clinton Morrison will draw the teams on Sky’s Soccer Saturday.