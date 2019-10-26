Huddersfield Town v Barnsley: Why Toby Sibbick knows there is no need to panic

AS far as defying the odds goes, Barnsley utility man Toby Sibbick has been in much worse situations and won.

The young Londoner was part of a remarkable escapology act at AFC Wimbledon last term and given that context, it is easy to see why he is positive when it comes to the Reds’ prospects of Championship survival this season.

Sibbick said: “At Wimbledon, we went many times into games where people had written us off. We were 10 points adrift at one stage.

“Everyone thought we were down and out, but since February, we hit promotion form and if you looked at the whole form table in the whole world (at the time), I think we were sixth.

“So to get out of that position was incredible. We know our targets here at Barnsley and what we want to achieve and we need to keep pushing.”

On the key importance of today’s game at Huddersfield, whom the Reds can leapfrog if they win, he added: “They are in and around us and we want to go out and win, no doubt about that.

“If we play in the way we have and keep working, chances will come our way and the form Cauley (Woodrow) is in, I’m sure he’ll put them in the back of our net.”

It has been some journey for the 20-year-old, who has gone from being a versatile force who filled holes across the back during his time at Wimbledon to being Barnsley’s only outfield ever-present in the Championship this season and he is enjoying the ride.

Isleworth-born Sibbick said: “It has been some journey. Especially for me in only being signed at the academy at 16 to where I am now.

“My mum and dad are always talking about it and it is crazy and surreal how it has happened and I am grateful for the opportunities I have been given so far during my time at Barnsley.”