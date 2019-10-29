Poya Asbaghi 'flattered' by Barnsley's reported interest

IFK Gothenburg's Poya Asbaghi says he is "flattered" to be linked with the vacant Barnsley manager's job.

The Iranian-born 34-year-old was linked with the post last week, but insisted his sole focus was on his present club.

But with the Reds looking to assess their options this week, and Gothenburg's season effectively over, the picture has changed.

The Blue-and-Whites's 2-0 defeat at Elfsborg at the weekend mean that with one match to play they are guaranteed to finish seventh in this season's Allsvenskan.

“It's flattering," said Asbaghi when the link first emerged. "But we are building something very nice here." He reiterated in the build-up to the Elfsborg game that it was his "sole focus".

In the summer Asbaghi signed a contract extension until 2022, and Gothenburg are understood to be keen to keep hold of him.

Asbaghi has spent his short management career in Sweden, taking charge of Dalkurd in 2016, moving to Gefle the following year, and taking charge of Gothenburg at the start of last season.

The Reds have been without a manager since Daniel Stendel was appointed at the start of the international break. Former Mansfield Town and Boston United manager Adam Murray has been in caretaker charge since and although he is yet to preside over a victory, his first two games brought encouraging draws against Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion, and he is under consideration for the job full-time.

Barnsley's 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield Town on Saturday leaves them bottom of the Championship. Like Stoke City, they have taken eight points from 14 matches. A clear midweek has given the board extra thinking time ahead of Friday's visit of sixth-placed Bristol City.

Asbaghi is not the first Allsvenskan manager linked with the job. Ostersunds's English-born head coach Ian Burchnall - a former coach Leeds United and Bradford City's academies - has also been talked of as a potential replacement for Stendel.