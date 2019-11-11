Stadium of Light is Doncaster Rovers's possible incentive after FA Cup draw

Doncaster Rovers could line up a trip to Sunderland's Stadium of Light if they can win their FA Cup first-round replay against Wimbledon.

While Darren Moore's side are hosting Glyn Hodges's Dons, the Black Cats will be in Gillingham playing for the right to host the winners in round two.

Both replays are a week on Tuesday.

For the second round running, Rotherham United will travel to a non-league ground hoping to avoid an upset. Solihull Moors, who had a 5-1 win at Oxford City in round one, will be their hosts. Moors are sixth in the Conference.

If Bradford City can overcome League One Shrewsbury Town in their replay - also on the 19th, at Valley Parade - their reward will be a home tie against League Two Mansfield Town.

The Stags, who narrowly edged out Chorley to reach this stage, are 14th in the division.

If Harrogate Town can knock out League One giants Portsmouth tonight, they will face Altrincham, who knocked out York City in round one. Harrogate are managed by Simon Weaver and assistant Paul Thirlwell.

If Sunderland are the highest-profile side in the second round draw, Chichester City are the lowest ranked. The eighth-tier side travel to League One Tranmere Rovers or Wycombe Wanderers.

The ties are due to take place on the final weekend of November.

DRAW: Blackpool v Maidstone United; Harrogate/Portsmouth v Altrincham; Shrewsbury/Bradford v Mansfield Town; Coventry City v Ipswich/Lincoln; Kingstonian v AFC Fylde; Tranmere/Wycombe v Chichester City; Walsall/Darlington v Oxford United; Cambridge United/Exeter City v Yeovil/Hartlepool United; Stourbridge/Eastleigh v Crewe Alexandra; Forest Green Rovers v Carlisle United; Solihull Moors v Rotherham United; Sunderland/Gillingham v AFC Wimbledon/Doncaster; Wrexham/Rochdale v Boston United; Stevenage/Peterborough United v Dover Athletic; Oldham Athletic v Salford/Burton Albion; Maldon & Tiptree v Grimsby/Newport; Crawley Town v Fleetwood Town; Cheltenham/Swindon v Port Vale; Northampton Town v Notts County; Bristol Rovers/Bromley v Plymouth Argyle.