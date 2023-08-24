The move reunites Williams with his former coach at Manchester United, Kieran McKenna, who is now in charge of the Tractor Boys.

Leeds had previously been linked with the defender, who worked with Whites boss Daniel Farke during a loan stint at Norwich City.

However, he has instead joined Norwich’s bitter rivals. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the deal includes a clause enabling the move to be made permanent.

Ipswich Town have signed Leeds United-linked defender Brandon Williams on loan from Manchester United. Image: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

After completing the move, Williams told TownTV: “It feels good to be down here and I can’t wait to get started.

“I’m coming here to hopefully get into the team and play a lot of games. There is some very good competition, which is a great challenge, but I’m excited to meet the players and get started.

“I played a lot of games when I broke through at [Manchester] United and have had a couple of tough seasons, too, so it’s good for me to get back out and start playing again.

“Kieran was my youth team coach at [Manchester] United and from there we have had a great relationship. He has always had the standards of a coach at the top level and has had a big influence on me.