Ipswich Town have signed former Rotherham United star Chiedozie Ogbene from Luton Town for a reported £8m fee.

The Nigeria-born winger cut his teeth in the Republic of Ireland, moving into the senior game with Cork City before joining Limerick. An opportunity in English football came about in 2018, when he was signed by Brentford.

First-team opportunities with the Bees proved limited and Ogbene left a year later, moving to Yorkshire to join Rotherham. It was a move that accelerated his development, as he blossomed into a talismanic figure for the Millers.

Over the course of four years, Ogbene racked up 136 appearances for the club and was part of two promotion-winning League One campaigns. His exploits landed him a Premier League move last year, when he joined Luton.

Chiedozie Ogbene was a key figure for Rotherham United. Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

While the Hatters could not retain their Premier League status, Ogbene has secured another shot at playing in the top flight with a move to newly-promoted Ipswich.

He has penned a four-year deal and reports have suggested he has set the Tractor Boys back £8m. After putting pen to paper, Ogbene told Town TV: “I’m very excited and feel lucky to have this opportunity to play in the Premier League again.

“I’ve had very positive chats with the manager and for someone to believe in me that I could play at this level again means a lot to me and my family. I know what he wants from me and the role I will play and I’m here to be a positive addition to the squad as we look to achieve our goals.