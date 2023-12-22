Is Aston Villa v Sheffield United on TV? Channel and streaming details for Premier League clash
Villa Park evokes painful memories for the Blades, as it was the scene of an officiating fiasco back in 2020. Sheffield United were not awarded a goal despite the ball having clearly crossed the line, due to a fault with the referee’s watch.
Three years later, Villa and Sheffield United find themselves in contrasting positions. The former are challenging near the top of the table, thrilling fans with their ability to mix it with England’s elite.
The latter, on the other hand, are embroiled in yet another battle for Premier League survival. With the two set to be reunited, here are all the key details fans need.
When is Aston Villa v Sheffield United?
Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm tonight (Friday, December 22).
Is Aston Villa v Sheffield United on TV?
Yes – the match has been chosen for live coverage. The action will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.
How can I stream Aston Villa v Sheffield United?
Fans can watch via the Sky Sports app or on NOW TV with an appropriate subscription.