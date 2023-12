Sheffield United are among the clubs impacted by the latest round of Sky Sports coverage selections.

A number of fixtures scheduled to take place in February have been selected for live TV coverage, impacting dates and kick-off times. Three games involving Sheffield United have been picked by the broadcaster.

The club’s clash with Aston Villa has been chosen and will now kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday, February 3. Chris Wilder’s men will also now host Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, February 18 at 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finally, the Blades will now do battle with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux at 1:30pm on Sunday, February 25.

Sheffield United have been impacted by the latest round of Sky Sports coverage selections. Image: TIM KEETON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Below are all the February fixtures selected for Sky Sports coverage.

Sheffield United v Aston Villa – Saturday, February 3, 5:30pm

Manchester United v West Ham United – Sunday, February 4, 2pm

Arsenal v Liverpool – Sunday, February 4, 4:30pm

Brentford v Manchester City – Monday, February 5, 8pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United – Saturday, February 10, 5:30pm

West Ham United v Arsenal – Sunday, February 11, 2pm

Aston Villa v Manchester United – Sunday, February 11, 4:30pm

Crystal Palace v Chelsea – Monday, February 12, 8pm

Manchester City v Chelsea – Saturday, February 17, 5:30pm

Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion – Sunday, February 18, 2pm

Luton Town v Manchester United – Sunday, February 18, 4:30pm

Everton v Crystal Palace – Monday, February 19, 8pm

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur – Friday, February 23, 8pm

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City – Saturday, February 24, 5:30pm

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United – Sunday, February 25, 1:30pm