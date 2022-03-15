Is Barnsley v Bristol City on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

The Tykes have lost just one of their last five games, winning two while drawing their last two Championship fixtures.

Bristol ended a run of three-straight defeats as they defeated Blackburn Rovers but are yet to win back-to-back games in the league this season.

How can I watch?

Sky Sports customers can watch the fixture on Sky Sports Football via the Red Button. Sky Sports Football customers can also stream the game live on the Sky Sports app if they are signed in with a valid online Sky ID.

The game can be streamed on NOW TV but only for customers with a monthly subscription to the service.

The contest can also be streamed via Barnsley's iFollow service for a cost of £10. To learn more, click HERE.

Team news

BACK IN ACTION: Barnsley host Bristol City at Oakwell on Tuesday night. Picture: PA Wire.

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi will make late judgements on Callum Styles and Aaron Leya Iseka ahead of tonight's fixture.

Midfielder Styles – surprisingly called up on Monday by Hungary, whom he qualifies for through his grandparents – was absent for last Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Fulham due to a knock and is a doubt to face the Robins.

So too is Belgian striker Iseka after a setback in his recovery, having been sidelined for more than a month. Fellow forwards Victor Adeboyejo and Cauley Woodrow miss out because of injury.

Tomas Kalas is once again a doubt for Bristol City. Kalas was sidelined for his side’s 1-0 win at Blackburn last weekend because of knee and groin issues, so Robbie Cundy filled the vacancy at centre-half, starting for the first time for the club in nearly three years.