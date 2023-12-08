Leeds United are set to return to action with a trip to Blackburn Rovers.

While the fixture is an opportunity for Leeds to continue their impressive form, it is a chance for Blackburn to bounce back from a defeat to Sheffield Wednesday. Rovers sit just outside the play-offs and a win would propel them into the top six ahead of the 3pm kick-offs.

Leeds are third in the table, not quite hot on the heels of but getting closer to pace-setters Leicester City and Ipswich Town. Daniel Farke’s men are eight points adrift of the Foxes and seven points behind the Tractor Boys.

Here is all the key information ahead of the meeting between the two sides.

When is Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United?

Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30pm on Saturday, December 9.

Is Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United on TV?

No – the match has not been selected for live TV coverage.

Why is Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United kicking off at 12:30pm?

Kick-off has been brought forward on the advice of Lancashire Police.

Can I stream Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United?

The match will not be available to stream but commentary will be available on BBC Radio Leeds. There will also be a report as well as player ratings and post-match reaction right here on The Yorkshire Post website.

Is there any team news?

