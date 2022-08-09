Is Bradford City v Hull City on TV? How to watch all-Yorkshire Carabao Cup first-round clash

Hull have started their Championship campaign with one win and one draw while the Bantams drew their opening League Two fixture before losing at Barrow last weekend.

Ahead of the League Cup clash, here's all you need to know to keep up with the action.

Is it on TV?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will broadcast the fixture. Coverage begins at 7pm with the action set to kick off at 7.45pm.

Is there a stream?

Sky Go, or other TV streaming platforms that show Sky Sports, will show the action providing you are a Sky Sports customer.

YORKSHIRE DERBY: Bradford City face Hull City in the Carabao Cup first round tonight. Picture: Getty Images.

A daily or monthly pass from NOW TV can also be purchased for all Sky Sports channels which enables you to take in the action.

Team news

Richie Smallwood is in line to face his former club as Bradford welcome Hull to West Yorkshire. The 31-year-old made 43 appearances across all competitions for the Tigers last season but made the switch to Sky Bet League Two this summer and could line up against his old side.

Striker Andy Cook could make his first start of the season after he came off the bench to score in their 3-2 defeat to Barrow at the weekend. Fellow striker Kian Harratt remains suspended.

Greg Docherty will not be available for Hull’s trip to Bradford. The midfielder missed out on Hull’s goalless draw with Preston due to a torn quad muscle and is expected to be missing for a lengthy period of time.

Left-back Callum Elder could come in for his first start of the season after coming off the bench for his last two appearances. Mallik Wilks has yet to play a minute this season and could also be involved at some point.

Coverage from The Yorkshire Post