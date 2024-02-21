Is Bradford City v Wycombe Wanderers on TV? Channel and streaming details as Bantams bid for Wembley
Wycombe Wanderers of League One are the opponents and will be heavily favoured going into a tie against Graham Alexander’s League Two Bantams.
Here is our full match preview from football writer Leon Wobschall.
When is Bradford City v Wycombe?
Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm tonight (Wednesday, February 21).
Is Bradford v Wycombe on TV?
Yes – the EFL Trophy semi-finals are being screened by Sky Sports, so tonight’s game is live from Valley Parade on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm.
How can I stream Bradford v Wycombe?
Video and audio match passes can be purchased via the Bradford City website.
Who awaits in the EFL Trophy final?
Peterborough United of League One after a comfortable 3-0 win over Blackpool in Tuesday night’s semi-final.
Can I still buy tickets?
According to the club, tickets available until kick-off, from Burlington Street Box Office and online.