Is Bradford City v Wycombe Wanderers on TV? Channel and streaming details as Bantams bid for Wembley

Bradford City find themselves one win from Wembley but they’ve got a tough task in the EFL Trophy semi-final on Wednesday night.
By Nick Westby
Published 21st Feb 2024, 12:16 GMT

Wycombe Wanderers of League One are the opponents and will be heavily favoured going into a tie against Graham Alexander’s League Two Bantams.

Here is our full match preview from football writer Leon Wobschall.

When is Bradford City v Wycombe?

Bradford City knocked out Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers in the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)Bradford City knocked out Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers in the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)
Bradford City knocked out Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers in the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)
Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm tonight (Wednesday, February 21).

Is Bradford v Wycombe on TV?

Yes – the EFL Trophy semi-finals are being screened by Sky Sports, so tonight’s game is live from Valley Parade on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm.

How can I stream Bradford v Wycombe?

Video and audio match passes can be purchased via the Bradford City website.

Who awaits in the EFL Trophy final?

Peterborough United of League One after a comfortable 3-0 win over Blackpool in Tuesday night’s semi-final.

Can I still buy tickets?

According to the club, tickets available until kick-off, from Burlington Street Box Office and online.

