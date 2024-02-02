With the January transfer window now shut, the Whites can now focus solely on their goal of sealing an immediate return to the Premier League. They will have no shortage of confidence heading into their latest encounter, having not suffered defeat in over a month.

With Ipswich Town and Southampton not in action until tomorrow (February 3), Leeds could surge into an automatic promotion spot with a win at Ashton Gate. It may only be a temporary rise, but it could do wonders for their belief as they look to keep pressure on rivals.

Here are all the key details ahead of Bristol City’s clash with Leeds United.

Ashton Gate is set to play host to Bristol City's clash with Leeds United. Image: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

When is Bristol City v Leeds United?

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm tonight (Friday, February 2).

Is Bristol City v Leeds United on TV?

Yes - the match has been selected for live TV coverage. The action will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

How can I stream Bristol City v Leeds United?