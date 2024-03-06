Is Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town on TV? Channel and streaming information
Andre Breitenreiter has not yet experienced defeat as Terriers head coach, having overseen a victory over Watford and draw with Leeds United. A win for Sheffield Wednesday over Plymouth Argyle upped the stakes for the Terriers last night (March 5), making three points in Wales even more crucial
However, Huddersfield will be facing a Cardiff side currently on a high having secured victory in the Severnside derby at the weekend. The 1-0 win over Bristol City pushed Cardiff into 11th place.
Here are all the key details ahead of Huddersfield Town’s clash with Cardiff City.
When is Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town?
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Wednesday, March 6).
Is Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town on TV?
Yes - the match will be shown live by Sky Sports. However, it is not listed for showing on any of their channels and will only be accessible via the red button.
How can I stream Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town?
Fans with a NOW TV Month membership can watch the game by visiting the platform’s ‘bonus streams’ section. It can also be streamed via the Sky Sports app.