However, Huddersfield will be facing a Cardiff side currently on a high having secured victory in the Severnside derby at the weekend. The 1-0 win over Bristol City pushed Cardiff into 11th place.

Here are all the key details ahead of Huddersfield Town’s clash with Cardiff City.

Cardiff City are set to host Huddersfield Town. Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

When is Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Wednesday, March 6).

Is Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town on TV?

Yes - the match will be shown live by Sky Sports. However, it is not listed for showing on any of their channels and will only be accessible via the red button.

How can I stream Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town?