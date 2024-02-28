The Whites booked a place in the fifth round of the historic competition by defeating Plymouth Argyle, although they needed a replay to knock the Pilgrims out.

Their reward was a reunion with Chelsea, who they last faced as a Premier League club before suffering relegation back to the Championship. Daniel Farke’s men are in a rich vein of form and boosted their promotion hopes by toppling league leaders Leicester City last week.

However, they will be coming up against a Chelsea side determined to seal victory after suffering Carabao Cup final heartbreak at the weekend.

Chelsea are set to host Leeds United.

Here are all the key details ahead of the clash between Chelsea and Leeds United.

When is Chelsea v Leeds United?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30pm tonight (Wednesday, February 28).

Is Chelsea v Leeds United on TV?

Yes - the match has been picked for live TV coverage. It will be shown on ITV4, with the BBC covering the meeting between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United as well as Brighton & Hove Albion’s trip to Wolves.

How can I stream Chelsea v Leeds United?