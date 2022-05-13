The two Germans have enjoyed great success since taking over at Liverpool and Chelsea. Tuchel won the Champions League with the Blues last year while Klopp has enjoyed European Cup and Premier League title wins at Anfield.

The pair went head-to-head at Wembley for the League Cup final, as Liverpool lifted the trophy following a dramatic penalty shootout.

The clubs, who have drawn all of their three previous meetings this season, will do battle again at Wembley - this time for the FA Cup.

FA CUP FINAL: Liverpool and Chelsea will go head-to-head for the trophy at Wembley. Picture: Getty Images.

How can I watch?

BBC and ITV will be broadcasting the final. ITV's coverage will begin at 3.45pm while BBC will begin broadcasting build-up from 4pm. The fixture kicks off at 4.45pm.

Is there a stream?

BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will stream the fixture while the ITV Hub will also have online viewing of the game.

RULED OUT: Liverpool midfielder Fabinho. Picture: Getty Images.

Team news

Mateo Kovacic could yet have a surprise chance to prove his FA Cup final fitness. The Croatia midfielder hobbled out of Chelsea’s 3-0 win at Leeds on Wednesday night after suffering a nasty ankle injury in the challenge that saw Dan James sent off.

Leeds forward James caught Kovacic on the shin, with the 28-year-old’s ankle turning under. A frustrated Blues boss Tuchel admitted after the Elland Road win that Kovacic would be a long-shot to feature in Saturday’s FA Cup final showdown with Liverpool at Wembley.

Kovacic is understood to have avoided any serious injury, however, and could even still be fit in time for Saturday’s repeat of February’s Carabao Cup final.

IN CONTENTION: Mateo Kovačić could yet be fit after going off injured against Leeds. Picture: Getty Images.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will be without defensive midfielder Fabinho but Klopp is optimistic the Brazilian will be fit for the Champions League final against Real Madrid later this month.

The Brazil midfielder was forced off with a hamstring problem in Tuesday’s win at Aston Villa which has ruled him out of Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea and their last two Premier League matches against Southampton and Wolves.

“There’s a good chance that he will be available for the Champions League final,” said the Reds boss, who remains confident they can cope with his absence for the remainder of their domestic campaign.