Is Chelsea v Middlesbrough on TV? Channel and streaming details for Carabao Cup semi-final

Middlesbrough are just one game away from the Carabao Cup final – but Chelsea stand in their way.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 13:44 GMT

Michael Carrick’s men stunned the Blues in the first leg, clinching a 1-0 win at the Riverside courtesy of a Hayden Hackney goal. They must now protect their advantage at Stamford Bridge if they are to advance to Wembley.

It will be a tall order for the Championship outfit, who will not be favourites on the night, although fans will already be dreaming of another trip to the capital.

Here are all the key details ahead of the semi-final second leg.

Middlesbrough are preparing to face Chelsea. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images
Middlesbrough are preparing to face Chelsea. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

When is Chelsea v Middlesbrough?

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm tonight (January 23).

Is Chelsea v Middlesbrough on TV?

Yes - the match has been selected for live TV coverage. It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

How can I stream Chelsea v Middlesbrough?

Fans can stream via the Sky Sports app or on NOW TV with an appropriate subscription.

