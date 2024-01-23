It will be a tall order for the Championship outfit, who will not be favourites on the night, although fans will already be dreaming of another trip to the capital.

Here are all the key details ahead of the semi-final second leg.

Middlesbrough are preparing to face Chelsea. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

When is Chelsea v Middlesbrough?

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm tonight (January 23).

Is Chelsea v Middlesbrough on TV?

Yes - the match has been selected for live TV coverage. It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

How can I stream Chelsea v Middlesbrough?