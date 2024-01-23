In his stellar playing days, Carrick was part of the Manchester United side who beat the Blues on penalties in the Champions League final in Moscow in 2008 – and netted in the shoot-out.

On the flip side of the coin, he had endured Wembley disappointment a year earlier, losing out to the Londoners in the FA Cup showpiece, with Didier Drogba scoring an extra-time winner shortly after Carrick had been substituted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stamford Bridge was where Carrick led the Red Devils in a caretaker capacity for the penultimate time in a Premier League in November 2021.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick after Boro's surprise Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg victory over Chelsea at the Riverside Stadium. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images.

That game ended 1-1 and Carrick would gladly take a draw of any description on Tuesday evening, although he knows that pretty much must go right - not least, luck - if his Boro side are to reach the League Cup final and become the first EFL club to achieve that since Bradford City in 2013.

On his Chelsea memories, Carrick, whose side hold a slender, but merited 1-0 lead from the first leg, said: "Some good, some not so good. The FA Cup stands out – I lost the final to them, but managed to beat them in the Champions League final.

"The league has gone both ways, so there have been some big ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've had some good nights at Stamford Bridge and had some setbacks, so it’s a bit of mixed feelings, really.”

Boro have not won on their past 21 visits to Stamford Bridge since way back in March 1975.

They have also lost three finals to Chelsea, not too far away at Wembley, but the Blues’ home still holds special memories for the Teessiders.

Back in May 1988, a joyous chapter in the club’s rise from near oblivion to a return to the big time was written. After beating Chelsea 2-0 in the first leg of a play-off final, Boro defended their lead in the capital. They lost 1-0, but triumphed 2-1 on aggregate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home fans rioted after the final whistle, with Boro players having to wait before celebrating their triumph with supporters amid iconic scenes.

It was a coming of age time for Bruce Rioch’s young braves. As it will be for Carrick’s side if they hold sway in their latest two-legged tie with Chelsea.

So far this month, Carrick’s side have shown their prowess in front of a nationwide TV audience against Aston Villa and Chelsea. Tuesday night will be a few levels up in intensity.

Carrick continued: "In any profession you want to push yourself and see what the best looks like out there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For some of the boys it is the first time they have faced that level of player or team, so for them to come through that and find out can you cope?

"What does it feel like? How good are they when you come up against them? The boys have coped with that fantastically well and felt like they belong there.