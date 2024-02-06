Is Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday on TV? Channel and streaming information ahead of FA Cup replay
After going head-to-head in a Championship fixture on January 20, the sides met once again in the FA Cup less than a week later. A draw forced a replay, setting up a third encounter between the Sky Blues and the Owls.
A place in the fifth round of the FA Cup awaits the victors and Wednesday will be keen to pick up a win to lift the mood in S6.
Danny Rohl’s men remain embroiled in a relegation battle, their plight worsened by a 4-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town at the weekend. However, Wednesday have an opportunity to bounce back in the Midlands.
Here are all the key details ahead of the clash between Coventry City and Sheffield Wednesday.
When is Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday?
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Tuesday, February 6).
Is Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday on TV?
No - the match has not been selected for live TV coverage. Leeds United’s trip to Plymouth Argyle has instead been chosen for BBC broadcast.
How can I stream Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday?
Live audio commentary can be accessed by monthly and seasonal iFollow subscribers. Competition regulations mean live streams and match passes are unavailable.