All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Is Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday on TV? Channel and streaming information ahead of FA Cup replay

For the third time in less than three weeks, Coventry City and Sheffield Wednesday are set to lock horns.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 6th Feb 2024, 10:25 GMT

After going head-to-head in a Championship fixture on January 20, the sides met once again in the FA Cup less than a week later. A draw forced a replay, setting up a third encounter between the Sky Blues and the Owls.

A place in the fifth round of the FA Cup awaits the victors and Wednesday will be keen to pick up a win to lift the mood in S6.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Danny Rohl’s men remain embroiled in a relegation battle, their plight worsened by a 4-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town at the weekend. However, Wednesday have an opportunity to bounce back in the Midlands.

Coventry City and Sheffield Wednesday are set to meet again in the FA Cup. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty ImagesCoventry City and Sheffield Wednesday are set to meet again in the FA Cup. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images
Coventry City and Sheffield Wednesday are set to meet again in the FA Cup. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Get the latest news, straight to your inbox, with one of The Yorkshire Post’s newsletters

Here are all the key details ahead of the clash between Coventry City and Sheffield Wednesday.

When is Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Tuesday, February 6).

Is Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday on TV?

No - the match has not been selected for live TV coverage. Leeds United’s trip to Plymouth Argyle has instead been chosen for BBC broadcast.

How can I stream Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday?

Live audio commentary can be accessed by monthly and seasonal iFollow subscribers. Competition regulations mean live streams and match passes are unavailable.

Related topics:Coventry CityHuddersfield TownYorkshire Post