Sheffield Wednesday fell to a 2-1 defeat to Coventry City on a frustrating afternoon for the Owls.

Neither side were particularly slick in trying conditions but a brace from Ben Sheaf ensured the visitors went home happy. Josh Windass’ close-range finish threatened a comeback but an Owls rally failed to materialise.

With the Hillsborough pitch having seen better days, it was arguably never going to be a free-flowing game of football easy on the eye of spectators. However, this did not mean there was a dearth of entertainment on offer in S6.

It was a fast and furious affair, with low and hard crosses proving more effective than intricate passing exchanges. Coventry had the better of Wednesday early on but resolute defending from the hosts kept genuine chances at a premium.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 20: Michael Ihiekwe of Sheffield Wednesday is challenged by Kasey Palmer of Coventry City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City at Hillsborough on January 20, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Callum O’Hare and Kasey Palmer were among those to have the sting taken out of their shots by blue and white bodies as the Owls weathered an early storm.

Wednesday did soon emerge from their shell from an attacking point of view, advancing with pace and purpose at points in the first half. Windass was unlucky to see the ball nicked off his toe inside the box as he prepared to pull the trigger.

Barry Bannan then released Marvin Johnson down the left flank and his teasing cross was hooked behind just before it could reach a lurking Ashley Fletcher.

Wednesday’s resurgence, however, was short-lived and brought to an abrupt end by Coventry captain Sheaf. The midfielder evaded a sliding challenge from Bannan before curling into the top corner with enviable style.

Boos rang out as the half-time whistle was blown but were not aimed at either set of players, instead being directed at referee Anthony Backhouse for a string of controversial calls.

One decision in particular, which went against Fletcher, drew enough ire from Owls assistant Chris Powell to land him a booking.

It was a case of more of the same after the restart, with quick turnovers and little quality on offer. It was perhaps apt that Coventry would double their lead in scrappy fashion, via a prodded effort in the midst of six-yard box chaos.

James Beadle parried Tatsuhiro Sakamoto’s shot into Michael Ihiekwe, before the ball bounced off the defender and into the path of Sheaf. The all-action midfielder made no mistake at point blank range, prodding home to double the Coventry lead.

Danny Rohl rolled the dice in an attempt to turn the tide, making a quadruple substitution. Among those he introduced was Anthony Musaba, who did not take long to have a hand in Wednesday’s response.

A header from the winger drew a save from Brad Collins, who could only parry and enabled Windass to lash home on the rebound.

It was a goal that generated hope of a comeback but unfortunately for the Hillsborough faithful, there was not to be one. In fact, it was Coventry who threatened most in the latter stages.