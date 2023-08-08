ANTHONY MUSABA has stressed that he intends to be at Sheffield Wednesday for the long haul - after a number of loan spells in previous seasons at former club Monaco.

The Dutch winger recently joined the Owls on permanent basis from the Ligue 1 side and could be handed his full debut in the Carabao Cup first-round tie at home to Stockport County on Tuesday evening - after Wednesdayites got their first glimpse of him from the bench in Friday's EFL curtain-raiser with Southampton.

Musaba joined Monaco from NEC Nijmegen in 2020 and featured just once for the crack French outfit, having spent stints on loan with several clubs including Cercle Brugge, Heerenveen and Metz in recent seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He now wants to lay down some footballing roots at S6 and stay around for a good while.

ANIF, AUSTRIA - JULY 03: New Sheffield Wednesday signing Anthony Musaba. He is pictured in his AS Monaco days during the pre-season friendly match with FC Red Bull Salzburg at Maximarkt Sportpark on July 03, 2021 in Anif, Austria. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

He said: "Exactly and that's why I have signed here and I'd also like to stay here for the future and not to go on loan or whatever. I am really focusing on Sheffield Wednesday - starting this season.

"I am really happy to sign for the club. It's a club with a big history. They had interest and after, it was quick. Then, we had some negotiations with the agents and after that, the deal was good. That's why I am here now.

"I think it was also the confidence of the trainer. I spoke to him a few times and he really told me about the club and the way of playing that he likes and that I really fit to his style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That convinced me, but other than that, it's a big club. The minimum (division) it has to be in is the Championship, but the competition (division) is a good one and good place to play. He wants to see the qualities I have."

One strong run against Saints showcased his explosive pace in particular and the wingman is hoping to become a crowd favourite in double-quick time after being energised by the support he witnessed on Friday.

He continued: "I am quick and have pace and good dribbles and these are the type of things the coach wants to see from me. That's why I am here to show it.

"The fans were crazy (on Friday) and it's great to play in front of these fans. In England, football is really something that 'lives' and I really appreciated the atmosphere.

"Before the game, everyone was screaming and I said 'wow, it is different.' It was really nice and there's more to come. That type of thing is really important for players and gives us motivation and extra boost.