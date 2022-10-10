Is Doncaster Rovers v Barnsley on TV? Kick-off time, streaming details

Rovers drew 1-1 in their League Two outing against Leyton Orient last weekend while the Tykes were beaten by Exeter City at Oakwell in the third tier.

The Yorkshire rivals do battle on Tuesday, with Doncaster topping Northern Group E with five points while Barnsley are third on three points.

For those not attending the fixture – which kicks off at 7pm – here’s how to keep up with the action…

Doncaster Rovers host Barnsley in a South Yorkshire derby on Tuesday night. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

It is on TV?

The fixture has not been selected for broadcast. Sky Sports will be showing Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers in the Championship while UEFA Champions League action will be on BT Sport.

Is there a stream?

Fans not attending will have the option to stream the fixture via their respective clubs’ iFollow accounts.

Video match passes are available from the Barnsley and Doncaster club websites, with coverage getting underway an hour before kick-off.

What happened last time?