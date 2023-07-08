Some of the most exciting young talents in Europe will be in action in the final of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

England and Spain have made it to the final and will do battle today (July 8) at 5pm. The Three Lions squad features Premier League stars including Chelsea’s Levi Colwill and Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon, as well as Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell.

Former Everton midfielder Lee Carsley will be leading England into the final, having made the step up from managing the under-20s in 2021. Here is all the information you need ahead of the final.

When will the game kick off?

Image: Levan Verdzeuli/Getty Images

The action will get underway today at 5pm.

What channel will the game be shown on?The final will be shown live on Channel 4, who have secured exclusive rights. Coverage will be led by Jules Breach and Steve Bower will be on commentary duty.

Channel 4’s chief content officer Ian Katz said: “Channel 4 has brought a number of historic sporting moments to a free to air audience in recent years and we’re delighted that the nation will be able to watch England’s Under-21s as they attempt to make their own bit of history against Spain on Saturday.

”The Young Lions final will be part of a bumper weekend of sport on Channel 4 with live coverage of qualifying for the British GP earlier on Saturday and the Grand Prix itself on Sunday.”

Can I stream the game?