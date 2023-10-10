England are back in action this week, hosting Australia at Wembley.

England are preparing to take on Australia. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The Three Lions will soon face Italy and Malta in Euro 2024 qualifying, although must first lock horns with Australia in a friendly.

It will be intriguing to see how strong England’s starting XI is, considering the competitive nature of the fixtures that follow.

Rotation may prove tempting to Southgate but so could the prospect of getting his first-choice players back in sync before qualifying resumes.

Regardless of who makes the cut, England will be expected to see off the Socceroos.

Here are the key details ahead of the clash.

When is England v Australia?

The fixture is scheduled to kick off at 7:45pm on Friday, October 13.

Where is England v Australia?

Wembley Stadium will play host to the game.

Is England v Australia on TV?

Channel 4 will be showing the match, with coverage starting at 7pm. Jules Breach will be on hosting duties, joined by Jill Scott, Joe Cole and Harry Kewell.

How can I stream England v Australia?