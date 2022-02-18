Is Fulham v Huddersfield Town on TV? Channel, kick-off time and form guide

Huddersfield Town and Fulham return to Championship action on Saturday as both clubs seek to take a step forward in their respective promotion bids.

By Ben McKenna
Friday, 18th February 2022, 11:45 am

Both clubs are fighting for promotion, with tomorrow's hosts flying high at the top of the table while the Terriers are firmly in the mix for a play-off spot.

How can I watch?

The contest kicks off Saturday's Championship action, beginning at 12.30pm. Coverage starts from 12pm on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

The match can also be streamed online using NOW TV with a day pass for all Sky Sports channels costing £11.98.

What happened last time?

The sides met at the John Smith's Stadium in August as Marco Silva enjoyed his first victory as Fulham boss as the league leaders thrashed Huddersfield 5-1.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored the opener before Josh Onomah made it 2-0. Matty Pearson pulled a goal back for Town but Fabio Carvalho responded immediately to make it 3-1 at the break.

Fulham saw Harry Wilson sent off in the second half but Ivan Cavaleiro scored twice late on to seal the win.

Form guide

Fulham: WWLDWW. Huddersfield Town: DDWWDW.

