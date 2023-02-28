Is Fulham v Leeds United on TV? How to watch all-Premier League FA Cup fifth-round tie

Leeds United head to Fulham in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night, in Javi Gracia’s second game as head coach.

Gracia guided Watford to the FA Cup final in 2019. They came from behind to defeat Wolves in a dramatic semi-final at Wembley before losing 6-0 to Manchester City in the final.

"I have very good memories, unforgettable for me. The way our supporters enjoyed the experience was hard to forget,” reflected Gracia on that run with the Hornets.

"I have tried to explain to the players. I have only one experience but that experience was something amazing. I would like to live it again."

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Chelsea FC at Craven Cottage on January 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Is it on TV?

BBC One will broadcast the all-Premier League tie from Craven Cottage, with the fixture kicking off at 7.45pm.

Is there a stream?

The clash will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport website.

Team news

Leeds United have no fresh injury concerns for their FA Cup fifth round tie at Fulham but will be without Sam Greenwood, who is suspended. The forward picked up his second yellow card of this year’s competition in the 3-1 victory at Accrington Stanley, having also been cautioned in the third-round draw at Cardiff City.

Gracia did reveal he was considering changes to the side that beat Southampton 1-0 on Saturday, as he feels Tuesday night presents him with an opportunity to get to know his squad better.

It is unlikely Pascal Struijk, Luis Sinisterra and Rodrigo will feature at Fulham. Rodrigo had surgery on his ankle and is hopeful of returning around mid-March while Sinisterra has been out since injuring his hamstring in the 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

Struijk was also injured in the clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford after suffering from a concussion and he has been sidelined since. Captain Liam Cooper was named on the bench for the 1-0 loss at Everton but was not part of the matchday squad for the win over Southampton.