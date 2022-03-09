Is Hartlepool United v Rotherham United on TV? Channel and streaming details for Papa John's Trophy semi-final

WEMBLEY AIMS: For Rotherham United. Picture: Will Matthews/PA Wire.

League Two Sutton United knocked Wigan Athletic out of the competition on Tuesday night as they won 7-6 penalties to book their place in the final after the sides had drew 1-1 in normal time.

The Millers will be keen to avoid another surprise result as they face fourth-tier Hartlepool.

How can I watch?

The contest will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm for the 7.45pm kick off.

The match can also be streamed by non-Sky Sports customers on NOW TV, with a 24 hour pass for all Sky Sports channels costing £11.98.

What happened last time the sides met?

This is the first meeting between the clubs since an EFL Trophy tie at Hartlepool in 2013.

The Millers won that game 2-1 and will be hoping for a repeat this evening.

Latest odds