Is Huddersfield Town v Burnley on TV? How to watch Championship opener as 2022-23 season gets underway

Both clubs missed out on a place in the Premier League last term as the Terriers were beaten in the Championship play-off final while the Clarets were relegated from the top flight on the final day of last campaign.

Now, the two clubs are set to do battle as the new EFL campaign gets underway.

Is it on TV?

SEASON OPENER: As Huddersfield welcome Burnley to West Yorkshire tonight. Picture: Getty Images.

The game will be broadcast by Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage will begin at 7pm on both channels with the contest kicking off at 8pm.

Can I stream it?

Streaming is available to Sky Sports customers via their TV provider's online service, such as Sky Go.

NOW TV will also stream the action live, with fans able to purchase monthly or day passes to all Sky Sports channels in order to watch the fixture.

Huddersfield will check on Matty Pearson as they kick off the Championship campaign against Burnley.

Pearson has a knock picked up in pre-season and will be assessed by boss Danny Schofield, who is taking charge of the Terriers for the first time.

It has been a summer of change at the West Yorkshire club following their play-off final defeat to Nottingham Forest, with the likes of Will Boyle, David Kasumu, Connor Mahoney, Kyle Hudlin, Jack Rudoni and Yuta Nakayama all joining the club.

Tino Anjorin is also back at the club for a second loan spell from Chelsea and will hope to get the nod.

It has also been all change for Burnley following their relegation from the Premier League as Vincent Kompany is at the helm for the first time. They have been hit with a number of exits, not least Dwight McNeil, who was sold to Everton on the eve of the new season.

Maxwel Cornet and Matej Vydra will not feature at Huddersfield due to fitness issues and uncertainty around their future, but Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Scott Twine look to have shaken off knocks.