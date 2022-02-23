Is Huddersfield Town v Cardiff City on TV? Channel, kick-off time and form guide

The Terriers are one of only two teams - along with Liverpool - from the top four tiers who have yet to be beaten across all competitions in 2022.

Town have earned 12 points from the last 18 available while the Bluebirds have picked up 13 points from their last six games - only Sheffield United have a better record in the same timeframe.

Victory could send Huddersfield third in the table, if other results go their way.

How can I watch it?

The contest will be shown on Sky Sports and can be watch via the red button. Coverage begins at 7.40pm with the game set to kick-off at 7.45pm.

The action can also be watched on iFollow, with video match passes priced at £10.

What happened last time?

LAST TIME: Cardiff won 2-1 when the sides met in Wales in November. Picture: PA Wire.

Kieffer Moore’s late double in November saw Cardiff fight back to earn a desperately-needed 2-1 win at home to Huddersfield.

The Wales international headed home 16 minutes from time to cancel out Danel Sinani’s first-half opener for the visitors and then crashed in a stoppage-time winner to end the Bluebirds’ 10-game winless streak.

Form guide