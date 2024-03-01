The Terriers are looking to retain their Championship status and currently sit just two points above the relegation zone. It is incredibly tight near the bottom and a defeat could plunge them into the bottom three.

Leeds, on the other hand, are targeting an immediate return to the top flight after sliding out of the Premier League last season. Daniel Farke’s side are in a rich vein of form and currently occupy the second automatic promotion slot.

Despite their impressive form, Leeds cannot afford to get complacent with Ipswich Town and Southampton both hot on their heels.

Huddersfield Town and Leeds United are set to meet in front of the Sky Sports cameras. Image: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Regardless of the league stakes though, meetings between the West Yorkshire rivals are nearly always intense.

Here are all the key details ahead of the clash between Huddersfield and Leeds.

When is Huddersfield Town v Leeds United?

Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30pm on Saturday, March 2.

Is Huddersfield Town v Leeds United on TV?

Yes - the match has been selected for live TV coverage. Fans can tune in via Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football or Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

How can I stream Huddersfield Town v Leeds United?