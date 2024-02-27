Leeds United 'unbeaten' claim made by former Sheffield Wednesday and Everton man

The Whites have made Elland Road a fortress this season, winning 13 league games on home soil and drawing four. They are yet to taste defeat in LS11 this term and their home form has enabled them to remain serious promotion contenders in the Championship.

Arguably their most crucial win of the season came last week, when Daniel Farke’s men defeated league leaders Leicester City 3-1. Leeds appeared to be heading for defeat before goals from Connor Roberts, Archie Gray and Patrick Bamford turned the game on its head.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hinchcliffe could do little but wax lyrical about the high-flying promotion hopefuls.

Leeds United have made Elland Road a fortress. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

He said: “The way that they’re playing, their dominance of games, it’s not just that they’re winning games, they’re deserving to win games as well. If you look at their performance data and expected goals, every single game they’re ahead.

"The only one they wasn’t was actually Leicester but again they won it in the final 10 minutes in a very different way. They’re dominating home and away. I expect them possibly to go all season at Elland Road unbeaten.”

Injury to Pascal Struijk led to midfielder Ethan Ampadu being moved back into the heart of defence and his displays alongside international teammate Joe Rodon have been impressive, while Ilia Gruev has thrived since taking Ampadu’s midfield spot.

At right-back, teenager Archie Gray has been putting in stellar displays despite being a midfielder by trade.

Hinchcliffe said: "It’s just the way that they approach games., the way they dominate games, the balance of their performances, superb with Gray and Ampadu going into the back four from midfield, and Gruev and [Glen] Kamara coming into central midfield. The team actually looks better balanced now than it was previously.