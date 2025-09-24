Is Huddersfield Town v Manchester City on TV? Channel and streaming information for Carabao Cup showdown

Huddersfield Town are set to host Manchester City under the lights at the Accu Stadium.

The Terriers were the underdogs in each of the opening two Carabao Cup rounds, but advanced regardless.

Lee Grant’s side knocked Leicester City out on penalties in the first round before dumping Sunderland out in the same fashion.

They have been rewarded with a glamour tie against Manchester City, who they last met in January 2024.

It was the FA Cup that pitted the two sides against each other on that occasion and Manchester City ran out as 5-0 winners. Phil Foden bagged a brace against the Terriers, Ben Jackson scored an own goal and Julian Alvarez and Jeremy Doku got in on the act.

Huddersfield Town and Manchester City last met in January 2024.placeholder image
Huddersfield Town and Manchester City last met in January 2024. | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Terriers forward Alfie May has called on fans to rally and show their support as the club prepare for their sternest test of the season to date.

He said: "There could also be a lot of people watching on the TV and if they're in Huddersfield, come and support us.

“As a footballer you want to play in front of as many fans as possible and the fans are important. The fans sometimes suck the ball in the net, they're really important on the day. I think they're the 12th man you need."

For those unable to be at the Accu Stadium, here is how you can watch Huddersfield take on Manchester City.

Huddersfield Town are set to host Premier League giants Manchester City under the lights.placeholder image
Huddersfield Town are set to host Premier League giants Manchester City under the lights. | George Wood/Getty Images

When is Huddersfield Town v Manchester City?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Wednesday, September 24).

Is Huddersfield Town v Manchester City on TV?

Yes - the match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Premier League.

Supporters can stream via the Sky Sports app or on NOW TV with an appropriate subscription.

